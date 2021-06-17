A must-see edition of 205 Live features a pair of exciting singles bouts, as the eccentric Ikemen Jiro will take on the no-nonsense Tony Nese, while fiery rookie Asher Hall is set to collide with fellow newcomer Grayson Waller.Full Article
Jiro and Nese to collide, Hale and Waller set for slugfest on 205 Live
