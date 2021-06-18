An American daredevil has tragically died after a horror crash as he attempted to set a world record.Alex Harvill, 28, was trying to jump more than 107m on his motorcycle at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington but the stunt ended...Full Article
Motorcycle daredevil dies from horror crash in world record jump attempt
