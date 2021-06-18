Breaking news, views, comment and analysis from Ashton Gate and across the rest of the Championship.Full Article
Bristol City news and transfers live: The latest from Ashton Gate
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bristol City transfer news live: Simpson deal, Championship latest
Bristol Post
All the news and rumours concerning the side from Ashton Gate plus their rivals in the English second tier
More coverage
City transfers live: Kalas and Nagy Euro latest, McInnes to West Brom report
All the latest news from Ashton Gate as the summer transfer window enters its third day
Bristol Post