UEFA Could Move Euro 2020 Final From Wembley
Published
Tournament organizers and the British government are holding talks about easing pandemic restrictions before the final at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 11.Full Article
Published
Tournament organizers and the British government are holding talks about easing pandemic restrictions before the final at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 11.Full Article
Boris Johnson is fighting to keep the Euro 2020 final at Wembley by offering 'sensible' solution, after reports emerged on Friday..
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan welcomes the Euro 2020 trophy to London as the capital gets set to host eight matches of the delayed..