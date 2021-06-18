Nick Wright: Brooklyn Nets were on 'dead legs' in Game 6 loss | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Milwaukee Bucks force a Game 7 after a feeble showing from the Brooklyn Nets in last night's matchup. Khris Middleton lead the Bucks with 38 points, while Giannis ANtetokounmpo closely followed with 30 points of his own and 17 rebounds. Nick Wright decides if last night was a break through night for the Bucks, or if this was just Kevin Durant being out of gas after a historic performance in Game 5.