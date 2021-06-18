Bryson DeChambeau photobombs Brooks Koepka at U.S. Open
In a nod to last month's viral video, the reigning U.S. Open champion jumped into the frame while the Golf Channel was interviewing Koepka Thursday.
DeChambeau playfully jumped behind Koepka while Koepka was being interviewed
