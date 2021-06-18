Skip Bayless: The Clippers’ ceiling is beating Utah without Kawhi Leonard at home in Game 6 I UNDISPUTED

Despite being without Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers took a 3-2 series lead over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday behind Paul George’s 37 points and now have a chance to close out the series tonight at home. Ty Lue says Kawhi remains out for Game 6 with a sprained right knee, and for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are both questionable. The Clippers are one game away from reaching the franchise’s first conference finals ,where the Phoenix Suns await the winner of this series. Skip Bayless explains why the Clippers' ceiling is beating the Jazz at home in Game 6.