Ric Bucher on how the Pelicans can keep Zion Williamson happy in New Orleans | THE HERD

Ric Bucher on how the Pelicans can keep Zion Williamson happy in New Orleans | THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how the New Orleans Pelicans' can keep Zion Williamson happy after reports that Zion's family is not happy with the team.

Full Article