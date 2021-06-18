Tottenham legend Jurgen Klinsmann admits he is ready to save Daniel Levy and take manager’s role after failed moves for Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso
Jurgen Klinsmann admitted he would 'absolutely' love to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, if only Daniel Levy would call him! The north London outfit have been without a permanent boss since Jose Mourinho was sacked in April, just days before the Carabao Cup final. Although Ryan Mason took temporary charge of the club, Levy has […]