Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passes away at 91
Published
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last on Friday night. He was 91-years-old and after a strong battle against COVID-19 had tested negative on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last on Friday night. He was 91-years-old and after a strong battle against COVID-19 had tested negative on Wednesday.Full Article
Nirmal Kaur had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali since then.