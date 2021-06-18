Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes history with selection to Home Run Derby
Not only is Shohei Ohtani shining on the mound, he will be the first player to participate in the Home Run Derby while having made a pitching start.
Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver's Coors Field on July 12. The Los..