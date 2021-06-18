England took on Scotland in a bruising encounter at Wembley on Friday evening as Gareth Southgate's side were more than matched by Steve Clarke's inspired visitors in Group DFull Article
England 0-0 Scotland player ratings as Mings shines but Kane fails to show up
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England player ratings vs Scotland as Kane struggles and Mount stands out
Gareth Southgate's team were unable to find a way past an impressive Scotland in their second Euro 2020 Group D game at Wembley
Football.london