Rivals England and Scotland met at Wembley in their Euro 2020 Group D clash though it was a dull affair with both teams taking a point from the fixtureFull Article
England held to goalless draw by Scotland in drab Euro 2020 clash
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Scotland hold England to goalless draw in Euro 2020 clash at Wembley
FRANCE 24 English
England 0: 0 Scotland fans react to Euro 2020 result
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Scotland fans watching the Euro 2020 clash against England
Wochit Spanish
Scotland fans watching the Euro 2020 clash against England
-
Paul Dickov relieved as Scotland get away with ‘stonewall’ penalty decision as Andy Robertson appears to bring down Raheem Sterling during Euro 2020 stalemate at Wembley
talkSPORT
-
England held by Scotland at Wembley as Harry Kane taken off early but Billy Gilmour shines for Tartan Army to keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive
talkSPORT