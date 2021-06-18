Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley says he won't be swayed by NFL's COVID-19 protocols
Bills receiver Cole Beasley said he isn't vaccinated for COVID-19 and won't change his lifestyle, even if it means running afoul of the NFL's rules.
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has spoken with the NFLPA after complaining about its jointly agreed-to policy with the..