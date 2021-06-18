Blackburn's Ben Brereton scores for Chile in Copa America
Blackburn's Ben Brereton scores against Bolivia on his first start for Chile in the Copa America.Full Article
Ben Brereton found the back of the net in the 10th minute to put Chile ahead of Bolivia, 1-0, in Copa America group play.