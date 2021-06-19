Cedric Mullins blasts two homers in Orioles’ 7-1 win over Blue Jays

Cedric Mullins blasts two homers in Orioles’ 7-1 win over Blue Jays

Cedric Mullins went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-1. Toronto has lost five games in a row.

