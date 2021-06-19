Marc-Andre Fleury's gaffe proves costly as Canadiens top Golden Knights in Game 3
Published
Montreal's Josh Anderson scored on Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's misplay, then gets the overtime winner as the Canadiens top the Golden Knights.
Published
Montreal's Josh Anderson scored on Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's misplay, then gets the overtime winner as the Canadiens top the Golden Knights.
While teammates were quick to back Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said he believes the goalie's gaffe carried into..