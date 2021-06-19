Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo continues to close gap on another record
Published
Captain Cristiano Ronaldo takes his tally to 3 for the tournament, just two short now of equalling Ali Daei's all-time record.Full Article
Published
Captain Cristiano Ronaldo takes his tally to 3 for the tournament, just two short now of equalling Ali Daei's all-time record.Full Article
Bruno Fernandes was part of the Portugal team that beat Hungary 3-0 to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign, with Cristiano Ronaldo..
It was all looking rather good for Hungary. The Magyars, who held Portugal to gripping 3-3 draw five years ago, looked to be doing..