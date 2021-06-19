Frank Lampard took to social media to praise Billy Gilmour after he was named as the man of the match in Scotland’s goalless draw with England on Friday night at Euro 2020. The 20-year-old made his first appearance in a major tournament for the national team on Friday as he helped the Scots to keep […]Full Article
Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC starlet Billy Gilmour
The Sport Review0 shares 1 views
