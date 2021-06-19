Jude Bellingham’s record as youngest ever European Championship player is broken after just six days as Spain falter yet again in draw with Poland
Kacper Kozlowski dethroned Jude Bellingham as the youngest player in European Championship history during Poland’s 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday night. The England starlet set the record just six days ago when he came on against Croatia. Bellingham was 17 years and 349 days old as he made his first appearance in the competition. […]Full Article