Max Verstappen takes French GP pole

Max Verstappen takes French GP pole

Mid-Day

Published

Carlos Sainz for Ferrari posted the fifth quickest time in qualifying to seal a third row spot with Pierre Gasly`s Alpha Tauri joining him. Then came Sainz`s teamate Charles Leclerc and McLaren`s Lando Norris with Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) completing the top 10.

Full Article