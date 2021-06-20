The latest Leicester City headlines, looking at what Patson Daka will bring to the club, Liverpool's potential pursuit of Youri Tielemans, links to Domenico Berardi, and more.Full Article
Daka set to be new Vardy as City receive Tielemans boost
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Leicester City fans love Jamie Vardy comments ahead of striker signing
The Foxes legend has addressed the impending arrival of a new striker, with Patson Daka tipped to join from Red Bull Salzburg
Leicester Mercury