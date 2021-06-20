The Seattle Sounders and L.A. Galaxy were tied going into the break, but just four minutes into the second half, Raúl Ruidíaz put his squad up for good. His 49th-minute goal was the difference in Seattle's 2-1 win.Full Article
Raúl Ruidíaz's early second-half goal secures Seattle Sounders' 2-1 win over L.A. Galaxy
