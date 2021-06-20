Raúl Ruidíaz's early second-half goal secures Seattle Sounders' 2-1 win over L.A. Galaxy

Raúl Ruidíaz's early second-half goal secures Seattle Sounders' 2-1 win over L.A. Galaxy

FOX Sports

Published

The Seattle Sounders and L.A. Galaxy were tied going into the break, but just four minutes into the second half, Raúl Ruidíaz put his squad up for good. His 49th-minute goal was the difference in Seattle's 2-1 win.

Full Article