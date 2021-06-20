Pep Guardiola is said to be so keen on Grealish that City will make him the most expensive player in Premier League history, smashing the £89m Man Utd paid to sign Paul PogbaFull Article
Man City to 'break Premier League transfer record' to land Grealish from Villa
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pep Guardiola pays tribute to ‘lion’ Sergio Aguero
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Pep Guardiola has compared Sergio Aguero’s predatory instincts to those of a “lion in the jungle” as the Argentinian prepares..
Solskjaer pleased to delay City's title celebrations
Sky Sports UK
Grealish transfer value as Man City are linked with Villa captain
Lichfield Mercury