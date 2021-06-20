Follow the latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive in our live blog on Sunday, June 20.Full Article
Aston Villa transfer news live as Arsenal dally and Ward-Prowse latest
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal stall over fee, Bayern keen on keeper as pundits disagree
Tamworth Herald
The latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive as Celtic and Bayern Munich are linked with young goalkeeper Viljami..
Aston Villa news live as Grealish calls grow and Young returns
Tamworth Herald
-
Grealish receives transfer message as Arsenal clear path for Villa
Tamworth Herald
-
Smith Rowe sent Arsenal advice as departure is confirmed
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Arsenal news and transfers live as Aouar bid lined up and James Maddison update
Football.london
All the very latest Arsenal news and transfer rumours from football. london as the Gunners look set to enjoy a busy summer of..
Aston Villa transfer imminent as Mourinho makes Grealish claim
Walsall Advertiser
Aaron Ramsey 'on Lange's wishlist' and more Villa transfer news
Tamworth Herald
-
James Ward-Prowse sent Jack Grealish comments over Aston Villa move
Walsall Advertiser
-
Aston Villa news and transfer updates LIVE
Tamworth Herald