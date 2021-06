Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio Verstappen did what nobody expected today in France during qualifying for the 2021 French GP. The Dutchman stole pole away pole position from his title rival with a.....check out full post »