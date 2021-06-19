Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Weather: dry 25.8°C Tarmac: dry 36.8°C Humidity : 55.4% Wind : 0.8 m/s SE Pressure: 967.7 bar Max Verstappen drove the quickest lap with the Red Bull RB16 during the third and final practice for the French Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz shows the Ferrari can also.....check out full post »Full Article
Third Free Practice Results 2021 French F1 GP
