Jun.19 - Ferrari is now putting "maximum focus" on designing an all-new car for 2022. The Maranello team has a modified front wing this weekend at Paul Ricard, but according to acting team boss Laurent Mekies, that will basically be the last development of 2021. "We have made our decision," he said in France. "Maximum.....check out full post »Full Article
Ferrari team has 'maximum focus' on next year's car
