The Portuguese superstar was one of his countries better players as they succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to Germany, but Ronaldo was criticised for his showboating anticsFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo branded a “fool” after “belittling” Antonio Rudiger
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dietmar Hamann says Cristiano Ronaldo looks 'a fool' after showboating v Rudiger
Cristiano Ronaldo produced a magnificent piece of skill against Antonio Rudiger, but Dietmar Hamann was less than impressed with it
Football.london
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘looks a fool’ now for no-look skill against Chelsea and Germany star Antonio Rudiger as Portugal got thumped
Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have his greatest ever game in Portugal’s 4-2 loss to Germany, and yet he still produced some amazing..
talkSPORT