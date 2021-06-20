UEFA investigating ‘potential discriminatory chants’ during Hungary’s Euro 2020 matches against Portugal and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest
UEFA have launched an investigation into ‘potential discriminatory chants’ during Hungary’s matches against Portugal and France. Banners displayed by some sections of Hungary fans during the two Euro 2020 matches while photographs emerged on social media demonstrating they were voicing opposition against the LGBTQ+ community during Portugal match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, there was a further […]Full Article