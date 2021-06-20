‘Better than Alisson’s header’ – Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan outdoes Liverpool star with last minute effort in National League play-off final but Hartlepool are promoted
Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a stoppage-time goal described as ‘better than Alisson’s’ in the National League play-off final, but Hartlepool were promoted back to the Football League. Hartlepool were seconds away from a place in League Two with Luke Armstrong’s goal giving them a 1-0 lead. But in the fifth minute of stoppage-time, Torquay […]Full Article