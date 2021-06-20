'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, one of India's greatest Olympic athletes, dies at 91

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, one of India's greatest Olympic athletes, dies at 91

USATODAY.com

Published

Milkha Singh, a three-time Olympian from India, finished fourth in the 400 meters at the 1960 Summer Games. His life story was made into a movie.

Full Article