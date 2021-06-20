Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber stayed red hot, following up a two-homer game on Saturday with a three-homer game on Sunday, bringing his week-long home run total to eight.Full Article
Kyle Schwarber launches three homers in Nationals’ 5-2 win over Mets
