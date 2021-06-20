Bo Bichette went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 7-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Reese McGuire also had a huge game, going 4-for-5 with two RBI and three doubles.Full Article
Bo Bichette tallies two RBI as Blue Jays beat Orioles, 7-4
