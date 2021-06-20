New York Yankees turn record-tying third triple play of season, this one a game-ender
Published
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman induces an around-the-horn triple play to end the game. It was MLB's first game-ending triple play since 2009.
Published
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman induces an around-the-horn triple play to end the game. It was MLB's first game-ending triple play since 2009.
This week's Baseball Report looks at the New York Yankees' latest triple play, Kyle Schwarber's big weekend and the Arizona..
The New York Yankees pulled off a triple play during Thursday evening’s 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The triple play was..