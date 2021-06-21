Peru goes up a goal early in the first half against Colombia after a sure strike from Sergio Peña that made its way to the back of the net.Full Article
Sergio Peña puts Peru up 1-0 early in the first half against Colombia
Peru beats Colombia, 2-1, thanks to Colombia's second half own goal
An own goal off Yerry Mina proved to be the difference in Peru's 2-1 victory over Colombia in Copa América group play. Sergio..
