Deepika Kumari will now be the sole entry in the women`s section in the Tokyo Games. She will be in her third successive Olympics. India has already secured the men`s team quota for the Olympics from the World Championships in Den Bosch, the Netherlands in 2019.Full Article
Indian women’s archery team fail to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
India's men and women hockey squad for Tokyo Olympics, check full list here
The Indian men's hockey team has a rich Olympic history having won the gold medal eight times in the past.
Zee News