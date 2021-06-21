Tokyo 2020: Up to 10,000 Japanese fans will be permitted at Olympic venues
Published
Up to 10,000 Japanese fans - or 50% capacity - will be permitted at venues at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Full Article
Published
Up to 10,000 Japanese fans - or 50% capacity - will be permitted at venues at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.Full Article
Watch VideoWhen you watch the Olympics next month you can expect to see a crowd.
This morning, Japan announced it will..
Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organising committee officials and..