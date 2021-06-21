Tokyo Olympic Games organisers to allow limit of 10,000 local fans in venues

New Zealand Herald

Published

Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organising committee officials and the IOC said today.Organisers set a limit of 50 per cent of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans...

