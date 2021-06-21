Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, organising committee officials and the IOC said today.Organisers set a limit of 50 per cent of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans...Full Article
Tokyo Olympic Games organisers to allow limit of 10,000 local fans in venues
