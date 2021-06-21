The schedule for Monday, June 21 with fixtures of North Macedonia v Netherlands, Ukraine v Austria, Russia v Denmark and Finland v BelgiumFull Article
What Euro 2020 matches are on today? Kick-off times and TV channels
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What Euro 2020 matches are on today? TV channels and kick-off times for day 8
Wales Online
The Euros' match schedule for Friday, June 18, including the kick-off times, TV channels and how to live stream the fixtures of..