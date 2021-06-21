Rangers fan Tom Stoltman wins World’s Strongest Man as Eddie Hall congratulates first Scottish champion – and Premiership champions hail him as ‘one of our own’ on Twitter
Those of you who prefer to consume World’s Strongest Man at Christmas may want to look away now! This is because the 2021 champion has been revealed and Scotland has its first ever World’s Strongest Man in the giant form of Tom Stoltman. The 6ft 8in strongman claimed victory in Sacramento, California, ahead of rival […]Full Article