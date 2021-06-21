Vasyl Lomachenko v Masayoshi Nakatani LIVE: UK start time, full undercard, live stream and TV channel as ‘Matrix’ looks to hit back from Teofimo Lopez defeat
Published
Vasyl Lomachenko returns to the ring this weekend looking to bounce back from his shock defeat to Teofimo Lopez. Lomachenko was widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport but was stunned by Lopez in October. It was a humbling defeat for the Ukrainian who lost his WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight […]Full Article