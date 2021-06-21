Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell major doubts for Czech Republic vs England Euro 2020 clash after being forced to self-isolate following contact with Billy Gilmour
England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour. The Football Association are in discussions with Public Health England about whether the pair can face the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening – which is LIVE on talkSPORT. A statement from the Football Association