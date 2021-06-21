New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is checked for foreign substances and passes inspection
Enforcing a rule that has always been on the books, umpires checked New York Mets' Jacob deGrom for foreign substances to aid in gripping baseball.
The New York Mets continue to struggle to provide their ace pitcher with run support. Should we feel bad for Jacob deGrom?