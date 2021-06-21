Japanese soccer star Kumi Yokoyama comes out as transgender man
Japanese Women's World Cup star Kumi Yokoyama has come out as a transgender man -- one of the few athletes to do so in a country where LGBTQ…Full Article
The Washington Spirit's Kumi Yokoyama, 27, said living in the USA and Germany helped push them to publicly reveal their..
Top Japanese footballer Kumi Yokoyama has come out as a transgender man, becoming the highest-profile athlete in Japan to do so...