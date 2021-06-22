Euro 2020: Denmark thump Russia 4-1 to make last 16 in stunning fashion

Euro 2020: Denmark thump Russia 4-1 to make last 16 in stunning fashion

Mid-Day

Published

The Danes came into the match with no points from their first two matches but knowing a win over Russia by two goals or more and defeat for Finland would guarantee them passage from the group as the second-placed team.

Full Article