Jun.22 - Abu Dhabi is set to undergo key circuit layout changes ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale. Saif Al-Noaimi, CEO of the Yas Marina venue, reveals that officials have "listened" to criticism and will now make "some exciting changes" in the coming months. "We are looking to improve the performance of the.....check out full post »Full Article
Yas Marina to alter track for final race this season
Earlier this week we told you Yas Marina is busy with upgrading the track for final race this season. In this video the track shows..