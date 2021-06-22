Man City fans would rather sign Romelu Lukaku, not Harry Kane, says Trevor Sinclair, who cites Inter Milan striker’s partnership with Kevin De Bruyne at Belgium
Published
Manchester City fans would rather sign Romelu Lukaku ahead of Harry Kane this summer, insists Trevor Sinclair. The Premier League champions appear to be upping the ante in their bid to sign the Tottenham striker, with reports claiming City could offer £100million plus a player like Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus for him. […]Full Article