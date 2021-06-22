Celtic considered transfer bid for Troy Deeney, says Neil Lennon, as Watford captain reveals funny exchange between them during Championship match
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed he considered signing Troy Deeney from Watford. The former Parkhead boss was in attendance when Deeney fired in a dramatic winner during Watford’s Championship play-off victory over Leicester in 2013. Lennon told talkSPORT host Jim White: “I was a big fan of Troy in my first spell as […]Full Article