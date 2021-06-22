Talismanic midfielder Jack Grealish’s omission from the England starting-XI has frustrated fans all over the country but a report suggests Gareth Southgate has a number of reasons behind the snubFull Article
Inside Jack Grealish and Gareth Southgate's 'complicated' England relationship
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Downing: Grealish deserves a chance
Sky Sports UK
Stewart Downing believes Jack Grealish should be given a chance to start for England against the Czech Republic but expects Gareth..
Jack Grealish sends perfect message to England boss Gareth Southgate
Sutton Coldfield Observer
More coverage
Gareth Southgate's Jack Grealish doubts highlight Jesse Lingard omission error
Football.london
Gareth Southgate left Jesse Lingard out of the Euro 2020 squad despite the Manchester United man being the template of the England..